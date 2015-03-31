U.S. judge to allow RadioShack to sell 1,740 stores

March 31 A U.S. bankruptcy judge on Tuesday said he will approve a plan by RadioShack Corp to sell 1,740 of its stores to the Standard General hedge fund, which plans to operate most of them in conjunction with Sprint Corp .

The ruling ends a hotly-contested, four-day hearing in which RadioShack's largest creditor, Salus Capital Partners, opposed the sale. RadioShack has said it hopes to close the sale by Wednesday to avoid paying April rent. (Reporting By Nick Brown; Editing by Chris Reese)