RadioShack prepares to file for bankruptcy -WSJ

Jan 15 Electronics retailer RadioShack Corp
might prepare to file for bankruptcy protection by next
month, the Wall Street Journal reported citing people familiar
with the matter.
Texas-based Radioshack is in talks with a private-equity
firm that could buy its assets out of bankruptcy, the Journal
reported, citing sources.
The talks may not produce a deal, and RadioShack may opt for
other debt-restructuring options that do not include a sale, the
Journal said.
RadioShack has reached out to potential lenders that could
provide a loan to fund its operations during the bankruptcy
case, the Journal added. (on.wsj.com/1AgDCS1)
RadioShack was not immediately available for comment.
The retailer, which reported a bigger-than-expected
third-quarter loss last month, warned in September that a
bankruptcy filing was a possibility.
Salus Capital Partners had said it would provide $500
million to RadioShack in a kind of debtor-in-possession loan
used by companies to fund operations in bankruptcy, the Wall
Street Journal previously reported.
RadioShack's shares have fallen nearly 60 percent since its
bankruptcy warning through Tuesday's close.
(Reporting by Anet Josline Pinto in Bengaluru; editing by
Andrew Hay)