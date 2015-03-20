Standard General's bid is RadioShack's sole hope of survival -WSJ

March 20 Standard General LP's reduced buyout
offer of $145.5 million is RadioShack Corp's only
hope of surviving bankruptcy and staving off liquidation, the
Wall Street Journal reported, citing the hedge fund's lawyers.
The offer is less than the earlier estimate of $200 million
made by the hedge fund because the lead bidder is leaving
hundreds of RadioShack stores behind, the Journal reported. (on.wsj.com/1B87GPN)
The deal with Standard is the only proposal that could save
9,000 jobs at the retailer, Standard General's lawyer Gregg
Galardi said at a court hearing, according to the report.
RadioShack won bankruptcy court approval last month to
auction about 2,000 of its stores with an initial $200 million
bid from Standard General, which would have kept about half of
the stores open and operate them under an agreement with Sprint
Corp. s
Standard General has now offered to take 1,723 outlets and
requires RadioShack's proposed new owner to come up with only
$18.6 million in cash. The rest of the offer is in the form of a
"credit bid," or offer to cancel debt, the Journal reported.
Fort Worth, Texas-based RadioShack's bankruptcy filing came
after years of losses as online retailers such as Amazon.com Inc
gobbled up the chain's market share.
Representatives at RadioShack and Standard General were not
immediately available for comment outside regular U.S. business
hours.
(Reporting by Kanika Sikka and Shivam Srivastava in Bengaluru;
Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)