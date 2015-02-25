版本:
BRIEF-Bankruptcy judge says to approve process for RadioShack Corp auction

Feb 25 RadioShack Corp : * Bankruptcy judge says to approve process for RadioShack Corp

auction, with initial bid from standard general * Bankruptcy judge sets auction of 2,000 RadioShack Corp Stores for

March 21, if competing bids received * Bankruptcy judge: to approve $285 million bankruptcy loan for RadioShack Corp

but asks parties to discuss related fees
