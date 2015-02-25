BRIEF-Bankruptcy judge says to approve process for RadioShack Corp auction

Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
May 5 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1930 GMT on Friday:
Feb 25 RadioShack Corp : * Bankruptcy judge says to approve process for RadioShack Corp
auction, with initial bid from standard general * Bankruptcy judge sets auction of 2,000 RadioShack Corp Stores for
March 21, if competing bids received * Bankruptcy judge: to approve $285 million bankruptcy loan for RadioShack Corp
but asks parties to discuss related fees
OTTAWA, May 5 Canada is considering a request to ban shipments of U.S. thermal coal through ports in the Pacific province of British Columbia, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Friday, escalating a trade dispute with Washington.
PARIS, May 5 Airbus sold 25 passenger jets in April, bringing total orders for the European planemaker so far this year to 51, well behind its U.S. rival Boeing.