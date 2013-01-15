版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 1月 15日 星期二 20:36 BJT

BRIEF-RadioShack up in premarket after mobile partnership with Target ended

NEW YORK Jan 15 RadioShack Corp : * Up 6.1 percent to $2.45 in premarket after mobile partnership with Target ended

