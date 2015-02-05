版本:
BRIEF-RadioShack files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy

Feb 5 RadioShack Corp : * Files for chapter 11 bankruptcy -- court records * Files with U.S. bankruptcy court in Delaware * Says has $1.2 billion assets, $1.39 billion debts as of November 1, 2014
