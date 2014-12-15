CDS allegations surround RadioShack

(This article first appeared in the Dec 12 edition of the
International Financing Review, a Thomson Reuters publication)
By Mike Kentz
NEW YORK, Dec 15 (IFR) - Attempts to determine whether a
default occurred at electronics retailer RadioShack have
reignited concerns around the integrity of credit default swaps,
just months after the biggest overhaul to contract definitions
and to restore confidence in the market.
Market participants alleged two weeks ago that a group of
lenders led by Standard General may have structured a rescue
package for the troubled retailer as part of a last-ditch effort
to avoid paying out on CDS contracts expiring on December 20.
The rescue package took the form of a US$120m debt-to-equity
loan that converts after January 15, subject to certain
conditions.
The allegations were made in a filing requesting that ISDA
discuss whether a credit event had occurred.
The filing was made by anonymous market participants and
came after Salus Capital, which had already lent US$250m to the
ailing retailer, demanded an acceleration of its loan, claiming
that Standard General's rescue financing package puts RadioShack
in violation of loan covenants already in place.
RadioShack disputed that claim and refused to pay - not
least because its Q3 filing highlights the firm's desperate
situation, with just US$62.6m of available liquidity compared
with US$841.5m of debt.
The implication in the complaint, say traders and analysts,
is that some of those in the lending group led by Standard
General had sold a significant volume of CDS contracts expiring
on December 20 and decided to keep the company afloat
temporarily to avoid taking losses on the swaps.
The anonymous parties noted market concerns that actions
taken in connection with the recapitalisation agreement were
"structured with a purpose to manipulate the CDS market".
"If that is the case, a determination that a failure-to-pay
credit event occurred on December 4 2014 would not only be the
correct finding based on the facts, it is the conclusion that
would uphold the integrity and efficacy of the credit protection
provided by the CDS market," the filing said.
Many analysts sympathised with the grievance, but did not
believe this particular allegation should be used as part of the
process in which the ISDA committee determined whether a credit
event had occurred.
"While the source of frustration is understandable, we're
not sure that asking the determination committee to 'punish'
writers of CDS for Standard General's and other rescue partner's
actions is an appropriate course," wrote James Goldstein, an
analyst at CreditSights.
A source close to Standard General denied any suggestion
that it had sold protection on RadioShack debt, saying the
lender was a long-term investor committed to supporting
RadioShack's turnaround and cited the planned debt-to-equity
conversion next year as evidence of its good intentions.
It is clear, though, that the source was not able to speak
for every member of the lending group.
Either way, the issue became moot, for the moment at least,
on Friday when ISDA's credit determinations committee - in its
third meeting on the subject - decided that a proposed
failure-to-pay event had not occurred, ensuring that an auction
on the US$593m notional outstanding of CDS would not be
triggered this time around.
CODERE FLASHBACK
While the concern has been temporarily shelved, past
experience indicates this may not be the last time such
allegations surface.
Spanish gaming firm Codere raised similar concerns in the
summer of 2013 when it negotiated an additional two-day grace
period on the repayment of loans that forced the firm into
technical default. Market participants pointed out it would have
been in the interest of lenders to force a default if they had
bought protection.
"This is not uncommon for lenders to think this way - how
much does it cost to keep a firm alive as opposed to letting it
default - there is always this question, so I would not be
surprised if this were a part of the decision here," said one
bank head of credit trading.
The Codere issue emerged at a time when ISDA was rewriting
CDS definitions to take account of the increasing complexity of
restructuring situations, highlighted by unexpected outcomes for
many investors in CDS auctions for Greece and Dutch financial
institution SNS Reaal.
However, the new rules were never intended to cover
manipulation, which participants point out is a criminal and
regulatory issue rather than a problem with the contract rules
that can be controlled by the industry.
"You don't want to remove the incentive to continue lending,
but you also want the CDS to reflect the actual survival
probability I don't know how you could do that via the rules,"
said the trader.
RadioShack's CDS more than doubled in the days following
ISDA's decision to consider a failure-to-pay-event. Spreads
reached all-time highs late on Thursday at 19,454bp, according
to Fitch Solutions.
"RadioShack does not have material sources of liquidity
beyond its revolver as virtually all of its assets have been
pledged to its credit facilities there continues to be a high
likelihood of a bankruptcy filing," said Fitch analysts.
(Reporting by Mike Kentz; Editing by Helen Bartholomew and
