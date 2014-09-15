CORRECTED-RadioShack CFO resigns; AlixPartners MD named interim CFO

UPDATE 2-Oil prices set for biggest weekly drop in a month
* Murky inventory picture leaves market grappling for clarity
(Corrects joining date in paragraph 3 to February from January)
Sept 15 Struggling electronics retailer RadioShack Corp, which is teetering on the brink of bankruptcy, said John Feray resigned as chief financial officer last week.
The company said on Monday it named AlixPartners LLP managing director Holly Etlin as interim CFO. Advisory firm AlixPartners has been helping RadioShack with its turnaround since July 2013.
Feray, who joined in February from Dollar General Corp , resigned on Sept. 12 citing personal reasons, RadioShack said in a statement.
Etlin also served as RadioShack's interim CFO between July 2013 and February.
RadioShack last week said it may have to file for bankruptcy protection if its cash situation worsens and its options, which include debt restructuring, cost cuts, a sale, or a capital infusion, did not work out. (Reporting by Ramkumar Iyer in Bangalore; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)
* Murky inventory picture leaves market grappling for clarity
To access the newsletter, click on the link: http://share.thomsonreuters.com/assets/newsletters/Indiamorning/MNC_IN_04212017.pdf If you would like to receive this newsletter via email, please register at: https://forms.thomsonreuters.com/india-morning/ FACTORS TO WATCH 11:00 am: Prime Minister Narendra Modi at an event in New Delhi. 11:30 am: Renewable Energy Secretary Rajeev Kapoor, Heads of PTC India and IREDA at an event in New Delhi. 2:30 pm: HDFC Bank
* Steelmakers rise despite Trump trade probe on Chinese exports