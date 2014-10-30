RadioShack lender Salus seekS to add debt holdings -Bloomberg

Oct 30 A major RadioShack Corp lender is
attempting to buy a bigger part of the electronic retailer's
debt in exchange for backing the company's store-closing plan,
Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with the matter.
Salus Capital Partners LLC is seeking to buy as much as $465
million of the $585 million of loans arranged for affiliates of
RadioShack's largest shareholder, Standard General LP, according
to the report.
The company's efforts to cut costs have been hampered by
creditors and vendors disagreeing to its restructuring plans.
As a result, RadioShack was forced to scale back its plans
to close 1,100 underperforming stores this year to just 200.
To convince RadioShack and Standard General to sign off on
its purchase of the new debt, Salus would need to agree to store
closings, Bloomberg reported.
Under the proposal, Salus would combine two pieces of debt
it wants to buy, a $325 million first-lien loan and a $140
million revolving credit line, according to Bloomberg.
RadioShack earlier this month said a group of investors led
by Standard General had replaced GE Capital as lead lender of
its asset-based credit facility, in a move that would allow the
struggling electronics retailer to tap more funds ahead of the
crucial holiday shopping season.
RadioShack and Salus Capital were not immediately available
for comment.
(Reporting by Devika Krishna Kumar in Bangalore; Editing by
Richard Chang)