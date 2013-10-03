RadioShack gets new financing offers -sources

| NEW YORK
NEW YORK Oct 3 Struggling U.S. retailer
RadioShack Corp has received several offers for new
financing, including one from current lenders Bank of America
Corp and Wells Fargo & Co, three sources
familiar with the matter told Reuters.
General Electric Co's GE Capital, which tends to make
large asset-based lending deals, "is also in the mix," two of
the sources said.
Securing a new financing deal could help RadioShack cut its
borrowing costs and assure vendors and other key partners that
it has enough cash to fund turnaround efforts led by Chief
Executive Officer Joe Magnacca.