RadioShack offered $500 million loan from Salus Capital -WSJ

SAN FRANCISCO Jan 12 Salus Capital Partners
would provide $500 million to RadioShack Corp in a kind
of debtor-in-possession loan used by companies to fund
operations in bankruptcy, the Wall Street Journal reported on
Monday.
The offer expires Thursday, the newspaper said, adding that
the unsolicited loan would replace a financing package worth
$585 million that the struggling consumer electronics retailer
obtained in 2013.
Debtor-in-possession loans generally give the lenders a
great deal of sway over a bankruptcy.
Neither RadioShack nor Salus were immediately available for
comment outside of normal business hours.
RadioShack, whose sales have been dropping since 2010, said
in September that a bankruptcy filing was a possibility.
Disputes among creditors have forced the chain, once the
go-to retailer for electronics gear, to scale back a plan to
close 1,100 stores to try to stem its losses.
