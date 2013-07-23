UPDATE 1-RadioShack names turnaround expert as interim CFO

By Dhanya Skariachan
July 23 RadioShack Corp named Holly
Etlin, a managing director at turnaround firm AlixPartners, as
interim chief financial officer on Tuesday and reported a
wider-than-expected loss.
The development came on the same day the company also said
it expects a turnaround to take several quarters.
Etlin will replace Dorvin Lively, who resigned to fill the
same post at Planet Fitness.
RadioShack took more discounts to get rid of "unproductive"
inventory, squeezing margins in the latest quarter. The net loss
widened to $53.1 million, or 53 cents a share, from $21 million,
or 21 cents a share, a year earlier.
Analysts, on average, looked for a loss of 24 cents a share,
according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Several days ago, reports had surfaced that the struggling
retailer was talking to bankers about refinancing its debt. On
Tuesday, Chief Executive Joe Magnacca said the retailer will
work with AlixPartners and investment banking firm Peter J.
Solomon Co to engineer a turnaround.
Despite the problems and weakness in margins, Magnacca said
RadioShack reported a rise in second-quarter sales at its
established stores for the first time since 2010.
"Looking ahead, we expect the turnaround to take several
quarters, and during that time our results may vary from quarter
to quarter as we make strategic changes to improve our long-term
financial performance," Magnacca said.
The stock rose more than 6 percent to $3.11 on premarket
trading.