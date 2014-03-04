UPDATE 1-RadioShack closing up to 1,100 stores after dismal holidays

By Dhanya Skariachan
March 4 Struggling retailer RadioShack Corp
reported a wider quarterly loss on Tuesday and said it
will close up to 1,100 U.S. stores after a huge drop in sales
over the holidays, sending the stock down more than 15 percent.
Sales at the Fort Worth, Texas-based chain have been in free
fall amid executive departures, tough competition and an image
problem. Despite its ubiquitous presence in the United States,
analysts say it has not done enough to transform itself into a
destination for mobile phone shoppers or become hip enough to
woo younger shoppers.
Its net loss widened to $191.4 million, or $1.90 a share, in
the fourth quarter, from $63.3 million, or 63 cents, a year
earlier.
Sales fell to $935.4 million in the quarter covering the
all-important holiday season, from $1.17 billion in the year-ago
period. Analysts, on average, looked for sales of $1.12 billion,
according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Sales at stores open at least a year fell 19 percent on weak
customer traffic.
Chief Executive Officer Joe Magnacca, who took the helm in
February 2013, has said he expected the turnaround to take
several quarters.
The stock fell 15.4 percent to $2.30 in premarket trade.