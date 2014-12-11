RadioShack quarterly sales drop 16 pct

Dec 11 Struggling electronics retailer RadioShack Corp reported a 16 percent drop in quarterly sales and said it was undertaking cost-cutting actions to boost earnings by over $400 million annually.

Net loss widened to $161.1 million, or $1.58 per share in the third quarter ended Nov. 1, from $135.9 million, or $1.35 per share, a year earlier.

Net sales fell for the eleventh straight quarter to $650.2 million from $775.4 million a year earlier.

