UPDATE 2-RadioShack, Target end mobile partnership

METALS-London copper slips on mounting geopolitical concerns
MELBOURNE, April 10 London copper eased on Monday as rising geopolitical tensions blunted appetite for risk and lifted the dollar, eroding the purchasing power of commodity buyers.
By Alistair Barr
SAN FRANCISCO Jan 14 RadioShack Corp said on Monday it ended a mobile phone partnership with Target Corp as the retailers could not agree on a new deal that would be profitable for both companies.
RadioShack, a retailer of consumer electronics and other gadgets, had been helping operate "Target Mobile" stores within 1,500 of Target's big box locations. RadioShack said that deal will end on April 8.
"In order for RadioShack to have continued this relationship, we needed to establish a new agreement that would be financially appealing to both companies," said RadioShack Executive Vice President Telvin Jeffries in a statement. "Ultimately, we amicably agreed to dissolve the relationship."
RadioShack had struggled to make money from the partnership, partly because it sold phones but not the full range of phone accessories available at Target - and accessories tend to have higher profit margins than the devices themselves, according to Scott Tilghman, an analyst at B. Riley Caris.
"RadioShack will lose some lower-margin revenue from this," Tilghman added.
Target said Brightstar, a leading wireless distributor, and MarketSource, a sales and marketing services company, will take the place of RadioShack in April.
MELBOURNE, April 10 London copper eased on Monday as rising geopolitical tensions blunted appetite for risk and lifted the dollar, eroding the purchasing power of commodity buyers.
SINGAPORE/CHIBA, April 7 Asian spot LNG prices edged higher this week, albeit from low levels, as tight production supported a market undergoing fundamental changes amid a surge in new sellers and buyers.
April 10 Gold inched down on Monday after hitting a 5-month high in the previous session, weighed down by a stronger dollar. FUNDAMENTALS * Spot gold was down 0.2 percent at $1,251.91 per ounce by 0115 GMT. U.S. gold futures edged down 0.3 percent to $1,253.90. * Spot gold hit its highest since Nov. 10 at $1,270.46 on Friday and crossed the 200-day moving average. But, it failed to close above that key resistance level. * The dollar index