公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 10月 13日 星期六 01:26 BJT

BRIEF-Moody's assigns B3 to Radio Systems new notes

Oct 12 Radio Systems Corp : * Moody's assigns b3 to Radio Systems new notes; affirms b2 cfr * Rpt-moody's assigns b3 to radio systems new notes; affirms b2 cfr

