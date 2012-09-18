ON THE MOVE-Radnor Capital Management returns, joins Dynasty

Sept 18 Radnor Capital Management, the
Pennsylvania investment management company sold to U.S. Trust
more than a decade ago, has resurfaced on the wealth management
scene as an independent investment advisory firm.
Doug Pyle and Pierce Archer, who worked together at the
original Radnor Capital Management for more than 10 years, are
hoping to use the brand once again on their new firm, which is
owned and financed by its employees.
"We both felt the time was right for us to resign from the
places where we were and put Radnor Capital back together
again," Pyle said on Tuesday.
"The two of us in combination really complemented each
other," said Pyle, who has worked primarily on the institutional
side. Archer has focused on the family wealth and high-net-worth
client segment.
Pyle started the new Radnor Capital in May after leaving
Columbia Management Group, the Boston-based investment firm
purchased by Ameriprise Financial Inc from Bank of
America Corp two years ago. Archer joined after leaving
Pennsylvania Trust Co earlier this month.
The team decided to join Dynasty Financial Partners, which
caters to independent advisers who lack the backing of a big
firm.
Dynasty, founded by former Citigroup Inc executive
Shirl Penney in December 2010, offers technological and
administrative support for those newly independent teams. The
company targets the top 3 percent of advisers, or those with
$300 million or more in assets under management.
The new Radnor Capital Management will provide investment
advice to families, trusts and high-net-worth clients, as well
as charitable organizations, foundations and other institutional
portfolios.
The original Radnor Capital Management was established in
1989 and sold a decade later to U.S. Trust, which was eventually
acquired by Charles Schwab Corp. Schwab then sold it to
Bank of America, which in turn sold its institutional advisory
arm, Columbia Management, to Ameriprise.
"We felt the original firm name had a good, established
reputation," Pyle said. "To go with a name that had some
recognition made more sense than trying to create something new
as an identity."
Joining Pyle and Archer are fellow Radnor alumni Andrea Funk
as chief operating officer; Elisabeth Schwan, securities
analyst; and Pat Barlow, account administrator.