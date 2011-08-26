CORRECTED-RLPC-Raet buyout backed by 300 mln euro loan-sources

(Corrects in fourth paragraph to "revolving" from "rolling"
credit facility)
By Claire Ruckin
LONDON Aug 26 Private equity firm CVC Capital
Partners' buyout of Raet, the biggest Dutch provider of
payroll and human resources software, is backed with a 300
million euro ($430.5 million)loan, sources close to the deal
said on Friday.
CVC has mandated ABN AMRO, BNP Paribas, ING, Lloyds and
Rabobank to arrange the debt for the buyout, from Dutch buyout
firm Taros Capital and global private equity firm Advent
International.
The loan consists of around 250 million euros of senior
debt, split between a term loan A and term loan B paying
approximately 400 basis points (bps) and 475 bps over Euribor
respectively, the sources said.
The remaining 50 million euros is split between a revolving
credit and capital expenditure facility paying a margin of 400
bps over Euribor.
The deal has gone to an initial group of potential investors
but could be sold more widely in general syndication next month,
sources added.
A bank meeting is being fixed for early September.
The deal was announced this month and comes despite CVC
dropping out of an initial bidding process earlier this year
after it baulked at the 400 million euro price tag. At the time,
Montague private Equity was also interested, but was also put
off by the price.
The purchase price, which was not disclosed, is just lower
than the 400 million euros previously asked for, sources close
to the deal said.
Raet had a turnover of 132 million euros in the 12 months
through June 2011 and has approximately 12,500 clients.
AlpInvest and Advent bought Raet, formerly known as
Getronics Human Resources Solutions, in 2003 for 315 million
euros. The buyout was backed by a 195 million euro loan package,
arranged by ING Bank and NIB Capital. In 2007, NIBC arranged a
267 million euro recapitalization for the business.
($1 = 0.697 Euros)
(Editing by David Holmes)