Australia watchdog reviewing Heinz buyout of Rafferty's

BRIEF-Xcel Energy raises quarterly dividend 5.9 pct to $0.36/share
* Xcel energy inc. Board increases 2017 common dividend 5.9 percent, declares dividend on common stock Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
MELBOURNE Oct 30 Australia's competition regulator said it will review a proposed takeover by H.J. Heinz Co of organic baby food supplier Rafferty's Garden Pty Ltd, which is owned by private equity firm Anacacia Capital.
Anacacia invested in Rafferty's in 2010, backing a management buyout of the company which says it is the second-largest baby-food business in Australia with a 30 percent market share. Rafferty's says it sells through 2,000 stores and exports to 10 countries, mainly in South-East Asia.
Rafferty's revenues grew fourfold in the past two years, despite the high currency, Anacacia has said.
The Australian Competition and Consumer Commission said it plans to announce a decision on Dec. 6.
* Xcel energy inc. Board increases 2017 common dividend 5.9 percent, declares dividend on common stock Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON/FRANKFURT/PARIS, Feb 22 French carmaker PSA Group expects its planned acquisition of General Motors' Opel division to lead to combined sales of 5 million vehicles by 2022 and save as much as 2 billion euros ($2.1 billion) annually, sources said, adding that a deal could be finalised in early March.
* Cemtrex (CETX) responds to false, misleading blog post on Seeking Alpha