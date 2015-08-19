UPDATE 1-Raiffeisen posts Q2 beat, says asset sales delayed

* Q2 consolidated profit up 11.5 pct to 204 mln euros

* Analysts had expected profit to drop by a quarter

* Says revamp progressing but assets sales delayed (Adds details from presentation)

VIENNA, Aug 19 Austria's Raiffeisen Bank International acknowledged on Wednesday its radical revamp to shrink its balance sheet and boost capital ratios was hitting some road bumps while reporting second-quarter profit that easily beat market expectations.

"(The) transformation program (is) progressing, however, sales processes (are) delayed," emerging Europe's second-biggest lender said in presentation slides accompanying its results.

RBI said last month the sale of its Polish unit, part of a plan to shore up capital by divesting assets, might be delayed due to complications over its mortgages denominated in Swiss francs.

The Swiss franc loan book in Poland stood at 3.21 billion euros ($3.55 billion) at the end of June.

It said on Wednesday preparations in Poland for a share listing by mid-2016 as agreed with regulators were underway in parallel to sale talks "with multiple parties".

It was still trying to sell its bank in Slovenia while preparing as well to wind down portfolios there.

RBI said its targets for cutting risk-weighted assets would be adjusted as needed to achieve the primary goal of a 12 percent common equity tier 1 ratio by the end of 2017.

Its fully loaded CET1 ratio stood at 10.7 percent at the end of June thanks to retained earnings and currency moves.

Second-quarter profit rose 11.5 percent year on year to 204 million euros, flattered in part by one-off releases from provisions. Analysts polled by Reuters had on average expected it to drop by a quarter.

It reiterated it may post a second consecutive annual loss in 2015 as it books most of the expected 550 million euros in costs of its radical overhaul. It had booked only 19 million in restructuring costs as of the end of June. ($1 = 0.9039 euros) (Reporting By Michael Shields; Editing by Shadia Nasralla)