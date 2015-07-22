Raiffeisen puts Polish unit sale on hold -sources

WARSAW, July 22 Raiffeisen Bank International
has put on hold a plan to sell its Polish unit
Raiffeisen Polbank, because the unit's portfolio of Swiss franc
mortgages is complicating the sale, three sources familiar with
the matter said on Wednesday.
"The talks are on hold. Raiffeisen saw no big interest and
sees huge problems with the FX mortgage portfolio, so the only
option left on the table right now is a possible IPO next year,"
a market source said.
Two banking sources also said the sale was on hold.
A spokeswoman for Raiffeisen International said she had no
comment on market speculation.
The most serious buyer for the Raiffeisen unit was the
region's biggest insurer, Poland's PZU, which wants to
build a major Polish bank.
PZU was not immediately unavailable for comment.
Earlier this year, the Austrian lender decided to sell its
unit, Poland's eighth biggest bank by assets, with a book value
of 6 billion zlotys ($1.59 billion), to help shrink its balance
sheet and reach a core capital ratio of 12 percent by end-2017.
($1 = 3.7702 zlotys)
