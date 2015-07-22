UPDATE 1-Raiffeisen says sale of Polish unit may be delayed

* CEO cites Swiss franc loans as reason for possible delay
By Adrian Krajewski and Angelika Gruber
WARSAW, July 22 Raiffeisen Bank International
said on Wednesday the sale of its Polish unit, part of
a plan to shore up capital by divesting assets, might be delayed
due to complications over its mortgages being denominated in
Swiss francs.
The Polish business, Raiffeisen Polbank, is Poland's eighth
biggest bank by assets, with a book value of 6 billion zlotys
($1.59 billion). It has one of Poland's biggest portfolios of
mortgages denominated in Swiss francs, worth 12.5 billion
zlotys.
Polish politicians have promised to force banks to foot the
bill for converting the Swiss franc loans into Polish zlotys but
this could cost the sector up to 64 billion zlotys.
"Considering the measures being discussed regarding Swiss
franc loans, a certain delay cannot be ruled out. But that does
not change our intention to sell," Raiffeisen Chief Executive
Karl Sevelda said in a statement.
He said negotiations were not on hold and were continuing as
planned.
The set-back with the sale of the Polish business comes
after the loss-making Austrian lender failed to reach agreement
on the sale of its business in Slovenia.
Raiffeisen decided to sell its Polish unit earlier this year
to help it reach a core capital ratio of 12 percent by the end
of 2017.
But banking sources said the only serious prospective buyer,
Polish insurer PZU, has offered a price below Polbank's
book value.
Additionally, the Polish regulator KNF is insisting that
Raiffeisen conduct an initial public offering (IPO) of Polbank
shares on the Warsaw bourse.
The regulator says this must be done before it gives the
green light for a sale of the unit.
"The talks are on hold," a market source told Reuters
earlier on Wednesday. "Raiffeisen saw no big interest and sees
huge problems with the FX mortgage portfolio, so the only option
left on the table right now is a possible IPO next year."
Two other market sources also said the sale was on hold.
Shares in Raiffeisen were down 0.4 percent at 1417 GMT,
broadly in line with Austria's blue-chip index. Peer
Erste Group was up 0.6 percent.
If Raiffeisen has to carry out an IPO before a sale, "no one
who is sane would sign a deal with them. It is very unlikely
that they would sell it, at least in the coming months," a
financial sector source said.
Raiffeisen International was previously in exclusive talks
to sell its Slovenian arm, but failed to reach an agreement
there, too.
"They also put on sale their assets in Hungary and Ukraine,
and had to withdraw offers because - I presume - they didn't get
a satisfactory price," Michal Konarski, a banking analyst with
mBank brokerage said.
"For sure this makes Raiffeisen's plans to improve ratios by
2017 more difficult," he added.
($1 = 3.7702 zlotys)
(Reporting by Adrian Krajewski, Marcin Goclowski, Angelika
Gruber and Maria Sheahan; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)