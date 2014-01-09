Raiffeisen mandates Deutsche, UBS, Centro for cap hike

VIENNA Jan 9 Austrian lender Raiffeisen Bank International has mandated Deutsche Bank, UBS and Raiffeisen Centrobank to handle its planned equity capital increase of up to 2.25 billion euros ($3.1 billion), it said on Thursday.

Central and eastern Europe's second-biggest lender announced the planned issue - which still depends on market conditions - late on Wednesday.

The move would let it shore up its balance sheet and repay state aid it got during the financial crisis, much as rival Erste Group Bank did last year.

In a presentation on its website, RBI said a 2.25 billion euro capital increase would boost its fully phased-in Basel III core equity Tier 1 capital ratio to around 9.1 percent of risk-weighted assets (RWA) from 6.5 percent now.

Retained earnings and RWA management would help boost this to 10 percent over the next 12 to 18 months, bringing it in line with its closest competitors, it added.

($1 = 0.7353 euros) (Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by David Holmes)