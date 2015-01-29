版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2015年 1月 29日 星期四 17:30 BJT

Raiffeisen Bank International sees no need for asset fire sale

VIENNA Jan 29 Raiffeisen Bank International sees no need for "fire sales" as it moves to shrink its balance sheet, it finance chief said on Thursday, seeking to reassure investors that it has the strength to withstand ructions in Russia and other markets.

"We are not in a rush," Martin Gruell told a call with analysts, saying cutting risk-weighted assets by a fifth was a medium-term project. He said the Austrian bank would give firm details when it releases preliminary 2014 results next month.

(Reporting by Michael Shields; editing by David Clarke)
