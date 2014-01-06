Hungary's Szechenyi Bank offers to buy Raiffeisen unit -paper

BUDAPEST Jan 6 Hungary's partly state-owned
Szechenyi Bank has offered to buy the loss-making Hungarian unit
of Austria's Raiffeisen Bank International (RBI),
daily newspaper Magyar Hirlap reported, without naming its
sources.
Central and eastern Europe's No. 2 lender has said it wants
to scale back in some markets including Hungary, where it lost
83 million euros ($112.99 million) after tax in the first half
of last year. It faces further losses if new laws to help
foreign-currency borrowers are passed.
Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, who faces elections
this year, has often said that more than half the banking sector
should be in Hungarian ownership.
Raiffeisen declined to comment on Monday. A Szechenyi Bank
spokeswoman also declined to comment.
Szechenyi Bank had total assets of 19.6 billion forints
($89.26 million) at the end of 2012, according to a report on
its web site. It is majority owned by Hungarian firm T&T Real
Estate and Holding Co., while the government holds 49 percent.
Istvan Torocskei, who is also chief executive of the
Government Debt Management Agency (AKK), is the majority owner
of Szechenyi Bank via T&T Zrt. Torocskei could not be reached
for comment.
Hungary's central bank governor Gyorgy Matolcsy said late
last year that four major foreign banks could quit Hungary, with
their departure coming much faster than previously expected.
Matolcsy did not name the banks.
The mostly foreign-owned sector posted hefty profits before
the 2008 global crisis but loan defaults, windfall taxes and a
2011 government-imposed measure to help foreign currency loan
holders have caused big losses.
Foreign banks which have units in Hungary include Austria's
Raiffeisen and Erste, Italy's Intesa Sanpaolo
and Unicredit, Belgium's KBC, German bank
Bayern LB, Citi and the banking arm of General
Electric.