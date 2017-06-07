UPDATE 1-Raiffeisen's Polish bank IPO must go ahead - regulator

(Adds Raiffeisen's quote, background)
WARSAW, June 7 Poland's financial market
regulator KNF said that Raiffeisen Bank International (RBI) must
go ahead with the initial public offering (IPO) of its Polish
unit by the end of June, despite the lender's decision to stop
work on the listing.
Raiffeisen has promised the Polish regulator KNF it will
list 15 percent of shares in Raiffeisen Bank Polska, also known
as Raiffeisen Polbank IPO-RBP.WA, on the Warsaw bourse by June
30.
But widening losses and a huge portfolio of unprofitable
Swiss franc-denominated mortgages led the Austrian lender to
delay the listing, sources have told Reuters.
"RBI decided to suspend the prospectus proceedings. The
investor's obligation to conduct the IPO of Raiffeisen Bank
Polska by June 30, 2017, is still binding," KNF said in a
statement.
"We are in discussions with the Polish regulator about the
IPO," an RBI spokeswoman said. She declined to provide further
details.
In late May Raiffeisen met with the regulator, but KNF said
afterwards that the commitment regarding the timing of the IPO
remained unchanged.
Analysts said that the regulator could strip the main
shareholder from voting rights in the bank or force it to sell
it if it does not meet the IPO requirement.
Michal Sobolewski, an analyst with DM BOS brokerage, said
that until now the regulator has not forced any companies to
press ahead with an IPO if it would lead to a loss for the
owner.
"Maybe a solution would be to delay the IPO until
authorities eventually resolve the problem of the Swiss francs,"
he added.
The KNF was not available to comment.
