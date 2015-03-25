BRIEF-Raiffeisen says sale of Polish operations started

March 25 (Reuters) -

* Raiffeisen Bank International says sale process for polish operations initiated

* RBI says in slovenia: advanced negotiations, final decision expected in coming weeks

* 2017 on track, footprint optimization program reducing presence from 65 cities across russia to 44 at end-2015

* RBI says rescaling of ukrainian operations by 30% rwa in eur under way

* RBI says rescaling of ukrainian operations by 30% rwa in eur under way

* RBI says review of business model in hungary under way, plan to be announced with q1 figures

* RBI says russia 2015 negatively impacted by rouble devaluation

* RBI says russian NPL volume eur 0.5 bn (npl ratio of 5.9 %) mainly from corporate loans, coverage ratio of 70.5%

* 2014

* RBI says bank aval's credit exposure in donbass region of ukraine around 90% provisioned as of end 2014

* RBI says in ukraine sovereign rwas in bonds eur 350 mn

* RBI says swiss franc loan positions virtually all hedged, sees neutral impact on total capital ratio from chf volatility Further company coverage: (Vienna newsroom)