Raiffeisen says Russia sanctions probe dropped

VIENNA Jan 29 Raiffeisen Bank International did not violate Western sanctions against Moscow when its Russian unit helped arrange a corporate debt issue and a review by regulators has been closed, Chief Financial Officer Martin Gruell said.

"Everything is fine," he told analysts on a conference call, and reiterated the bank's position that it had done nothing wrong. (Reporting by Michael Shields; editing by Jason Neely)
