Raiffeisen CEO Stepic under scrutiny for property deals

VIENNA May 22 The chief executive of Austria's Raiffeisen Bank International used letterbox firms in the British Virgin Islands and Hong Kong for property deals that he did not report to his employer, Austrian magazine News said on Wednesday.

News said Herbert Stepic's name had surfaced in an Offshore Leaks project by the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists, a campaign to expose the owners of secretive trusts in offshore centres. News is an Austrian partner in the project.

Raiffeisen said it was investigating whether Stepic, 66, had complied with the law and the bank's internal guidelines.

Stepic has been a main architect of Raiffeisen's expansion into central and eastern Europe, where it is now the region's second-biggest lender.

In a summary of a joint report with Germany's Sueddeutsche Zeitung released ahead of publication on Thursday, News said Stepic owned mailbox firms Yatsenko International Ltd. in the British Virgin Islands and Takego Holdings Ltd. in Hong Kong.

It quoted Stepic as saying: "The information you have is basically accurate" but adding: "It is important to assert that the firms named are not offshore constructions".

He referred to them instead as "project companies" used to buy three flats in Singapore with income taxed in Austria.

Asked why he did not make the firms public, he said the arrangement was offered as standard by Swiss bank UBS to preserve the privacy of customers.

A UBS spokesman said the bank had no immediate comment.

Asked if he had later paid tax in Austria on the income from selling one of the Singapore flats, Stepic said he had "always acted in line with tax regulations".

RBI and its unlisted parent Raiffeisen Zentralbank confirmed the quotes from Stepic were accurate and that he had been asked to give the full facts surrounding the case.

"The internal compliance department was instructed to consider this information for compliance with relevant legislation and internal policies and regulations. This process is under way," it said in a statement.

"Once this analysis is complete, the responsible bodies will evaluate the results and draw the necessary conclusions."

A spokesman for Austria's Financial Market Authority watchdog said bank executives can in principle invest their own money as they see fit as long as they uphold required standards for orderly business and personal reliability.

Those who use deals to circumvent the law, avoid tax or launder money would be subject to review, he added.

Whether bankers need to report deals transacted on their own account to their bank depended on the bank's internal guidelines, he said. (Reporting by Michael Shields, additional reporting by Caroline Copley in Zurich; editing by Tom Pfeiffer)