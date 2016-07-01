版本:
ING interested in buying Raiffeisen Polbank -sources

WARSAW, July 1 ING Bank Slaski is the third potential buyer for the Polish division of Austrian bank Raiffeisen, joining Polish state-run banks PKO BP and Alior Bank, two sources familiar with the matter said.

"Not only PKO and Alior are to submit non-binding offers for Raiffeisen Polbank. Another interested party is ING," one senior banking sector source said.

Raiffeisen Bank International (RBI) has said it aims to sell its Polish unit Raiffeisen Polbank IPO-RBP.WA, country's tenth biggest lender by assets, to a bank listed in Poland.

ING Bank Slaski and ING in Amsterdam both declined to comment. Raiffeisen Polbank was unavailable for comment, while Raiffeisen in Vienna declined to comment. (Reporting by Pawel Sobczak and Marcin Goclowski. Editing by Jane Merriman)

