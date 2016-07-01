ING interested in buying Raiffeisen Polbank -sources

BRIEF-Sonova says intends to sell two non-core retail assets to Amplifon
* Sonova intends to sell two non-core retail assets to Amplifon
WARSAW, July 1 ING Bank Slaski is the third potential buyer for the Polish division of Austrian bank Raiffeisen, joining Polish state-run banks PKO BP and Alior Bank, two sources familiar with the matter said.
"Not only PKO and Alior are to submit non-binding offers for Raiffeisen Polbank. Another interested party is ING," one senior banking sector source said.
Raiffeisen Bank International (RBI) has said it aims to sell its Polish unit Raiffeisen Polbank IPO-RBP.WA, country's tenth biggest lender by assets, to a bank listed in Poland.
ING Bank Slaski and ING in Amsterdam both declined to comment. Raiffeisen Polbank was unavailable for comment, while Raiffeisen in Vienna declined to comment. (Reporting by Pawel Sobczak and Marcin Goclowski. Editing by Jane Merriman)
DAVOS, Switzerland, Jan 16 Global chief executives are more confident about the economy and the near-term prospects for their companies than they were a year ago, although the impact of recent political upheavals tops their list of longer-term concerns.
DAVOS, Jan 16 UBS has a degree of flexibility if its UK outpost looks set to lose its ability to operate across the European Union once Britain leaves the bloc, Chief Executive Sergio Ermotti said at the World Economic Forum in Davos on Monday.