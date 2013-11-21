Alabama rail track sound before oil train crash -Genesee & Wyoming

| NEW YORK
NEW YORK Nov 21 Genesee & Wyoming, the
owner of a train carrying oil that derailed in western Alabama
earlier this month, said on Thursday that there had been no
concern about the state of the tracks bought from another
company this year.
Upgrades, including safety inspections, continue on many of
the lines Genesee & Wyoming inherited in its acquisition of Rail
America that were considered below company standards.
But Genesee Chief Executive John Hellmann said the stretch
of line where the train derailed on Nov 8 near Aliceville,
causing an explosion and an oil spill into a wetland area, had
received a "disproportionately high" amount of investment.
In the last two years, $25 million had been spent on that
stretch of the Alabama & Gulf Coast Railway, Hellmann said, $15
million of which was focused on track work.
"There was no concern about the state of the track," the
head of the $5 billion company told Reuters on the sidelines of
a conference in New York.
He said he did not know the cause of the accident, in which
no one was hurt, and said the train's crew did a "terrific job."
The Federal Railroad Administration is investigating the
crash and has declined to give any detail on the cause.
This and other accidents have stoked a debate about the
safety of transporting crude by rail across North America where
oil production has rocketed thanks to technologies such as
fracking and horizontal drilling that have unlocked new supplies
from vast shale rock formations.
A train carrying crude derailed in the Quebec town of
Lac-Megantic in July, killing 47 people.
That accident fueled a push for tougher standards for oil
rail shipments, including better testing of potentially
explosive ultra-light shale crude and improved rail tank car
standards. Tank cars made before 2011 have been cited by
regulators as dangerously prone to puncture.
Genesee & Wyoming's Hellmann declined to comment about when
the DOT-111 cars that derailed in Alabama were built.
Reacting to the spate of incidents, the Association of
American Railroads last week urged regulators to improve safety
standards for tank cars carrying flammable liquids, including
phasing out some old cars.
The proposals has pitted railroads against tank cars owners,
some of whom have complained that the upgrades would be too
expensive.