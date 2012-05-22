UPDATE 1-RailAmerica explores potential sale

May 22 Short-line railroad operator RailAmerica Inc said it is considering strategic alternatives, including a potential sale of the company, sending its shares up 9 percent in extended trade.

The company has appointed Deutsche Bank Securities Inc as its financial adviser and to assist in its evaluation of strategic alternatives, it said in a statement.

Shares of the company rose to $24.23 in trading after the bell. They closed at $22.13 on Tuesday on the New York Stock Exchange.