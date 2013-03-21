US senators introduce railroad antitrust bill

WASHINGTON, March 21 Two leading U.S. senators
on Thursday introduced legislation to strip railroads of their
exemption from antitrust laws, arguing that the policy has led
to higher costs for agricultural producers and other businesses.
Similar bills have been introduced numerous times in the
past decade but failed to become law.
"This legislation makes commonsense reforms that will
require the railroad industry play by the same antitrust rules
as other industries and will help keep costs down for
businesses, farmers and consumers," said Senator Amy Klobuchar,
the new chair of the Senate Judiciary Committee's antitrust
subcommittee and a Minnesota Democrat, in a statement.
She introduced the bill along with David Vitter, a
Republican from Louisiana.
Railroads say the exemptions are necessary for their
survival but businesses which rely on rail shipping, especially
power companies which use coal, say railroads have sharply
raised rates.