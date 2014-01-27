COLUMN-Insurers weigh risks of an oil-train catastrophe: Kemp

By John Kemp
LONDON Jan 27 In the event of a mass-casualty
accident involving the derailment of a crude-carrying train in a
densely populated urban area, who would be responsible for the
compensation for deaths, injuries, damage to property and
environmental clean up?
The short answer is the railroad operator. By law, the
operator of any railroad in the United States or Canada cannot
refuse to transport any cargo, no matter how hazardous, provided
it conforms to applicable regulations.
Marine and air transportation carriers can limit their
liability as a condition of carriage. But uniquely in the case
of rail, the railroad operator cannot insist on an agreement
sharing the risk with the shipper. The railroad operator is
liable for all costs in the event of an accident up to an
unlimited amount.
"Once the railway has received a car from a shipper, all of
the risk and exposure associated with that car are then
transferred to the railway even when the liability arising from
the carriage of the dangerous goods is not caused by the
negligence of the railway," Canadian National wrote in
a letter to the Canadian Transportation Agency (CTA) on January
21.
"Should an incident occur within or near a densely populated
area ... an incident ... has the potential to be truly
catastrophic and result in billions of dollars in personal
injury and property damage claims," the Association of American
Railroads (AAR), which represents railroad operators, wrote in
its own submission to the CTA.
"The damages potentially resulting from an exposure could
risk the financial soundness and viability of the rail
transportation network in North America," the AAR warned.
INSURANCE REVIEW
The transportation agency is urgently reviewing the rules
covering third-party liability and minimum insurance cover
following the rail disaster at Lac-Megantic, Quebec, in July
2013, when 63 tank cars containing crude oil derailed, causing a
fireball that killed at least 42 people and destroyed the town
centre.
Montreal, Maine & Atlantic, the train operator at
Lac-Megantic, filed for bankruptcy protection just one month
later when it became clear that costs arising from the accident
would overwhelm the company.
The costs of the clean-up alone have been put at $200
million. Compensation for deaths, injuries and damage to
property will add hundreds of millions more. Montreal, Maine &
Atlantic had liability insurance of only $25 million, typical
for a small railroad.
On October 16, Canada's federal government promised it would
toughen safety standards and "require shippers and railways to
carry additional insurance so they are held accountable," as
part of the governor-general's speech from the throne outlining
the legislative programme for the coming parliamentary session.
The Canadian Transportation Agency is reviewing all aspects
of rail insurance, including whether railroad operators should
be required to obtain minimum levels of cover, and whether
special rules should apply to the carriage of hazardous cargoes
such as crude oil and ethanol.
Changing the liability rules to enable railroads to pass
some of the risks on to shippers is outside the review's scope,
as it would require changes to legislation in both Canada and
the United States. But the throne speech implies it could be
considered by senior policymakers at some point in future.
BETTING THE COMPANY
"Every time we pick up a carload of chlorine, we're placing
a bet on the company," Norfolk Southern Chief Executive Charles
Moorman told the Wall Street Journal in a superb article about
the problems posed by limited railroad insurance ("Fiery
Oil-Train Accidents Raise Railroad Insurance Worries" Jan 8).
Moorman's example was not entirely fanciful. In the early
hours of January 6, 2005, a train carrying 42 freight cars,
including three tank cars filled with chlorine (which is highly
toxic) and one of sodium hydroxide (a strong corrosive) derailed
in the small town of Graniteville, South Carolina, when wrongly
set points sent it into a siding, where it collided with a
stationary train.
Graniteville's population was just 1,200. The moving train
was travelling at only 47 miles an hour. The industrial area
around the siding was largely empty at that time of night. Only
one of the chlorine tanks burst. The two others, plus the tank
car carrying sodium hydroxide, safely contained their deadly
contents.
The poisonous chemicals were being moved in specially
reinforced tank cars that were much less likely to breach in the
event of a train derailment than the much-criticised Class 111
tank cars now being used to move crude oil and ethanol.
Nonetheless, the chlorine tank that ruptured in Graniteville
emitted a lethal gas cloud that killed nine people (including
the train engineer). Some 554 others were taken to local
hospitals complaining of respiratory problems (75 were
admitted). In total, more than 5,000 people had to be evacuated
from within a 1-mile radius for several days. Chlorine gas
settled into the local river and killed hundreds of fish.
Norfolk Southern eventually paid $4 million in civil
penalties under the Clean Water Act and other federal
environmental laws, but that has been dwarfed by payouts for
deaths, injuries and damage to nearby businesses.
It is easy to see how the accident could have been much
worse if it had occurred in a densely populated area in daytime.
Just one of the three chlorine tanks that derailed at
Graniteville released its contents. By contrast, 60 out of 63
Class 111 tank cars carrying crude that derailed at Lac-Megantic
ruptured and released their contents in a terrifying inferno.
In a larger and more densely populated urban area, the loss
of life and damage to property could be even more devastating.
RUINOUS LIABILITIES
Railroad operators and safety regulators have taken steps to
mitigate the risks and prevent "catastrophic release or
explosion in proximity to densely populated areas," according to
the U.S. National Transportation Safety Board.
Trains carrying poisons, explosives and radioactive
materials are designated as "key trains" - subject to a strict
speed limit of 50 miles per hour, given priority over all other
trains on the network, and routed away from densely populated
areas wherever possible.
Following the disaster at Lac-Megantic, the key train
designation will be extended to any train carrying 20 or more
freight cars of hazardous material, including flammable liquids
such as crude or ethanol.
So far, with the exception of Lac-Megantic, all the
derailments involving flammable liquids have taken place away
from major towns. Routing trains away from urban areas and
imposing speed restrictions can mitigate some of the risk, but
they cannot eliminate it entirely.
"A railroad moving hazardous shipments faces exposure to
potentially ruinous liability," the Association of American
Railroads told the Canadian Transportation Agency's review.
"A carrier can be exposed to, and found responsible for,
enormous damage claims even where it has done nothing wrong,"
AAR observed. "While incidents involving highly hazardous
materials on railroads are exceedingly rare, railroads could be
subjected to multi-billion dollar claims solely because of the
unusual characteristics of the commodities themselves."
INADEQUATE COVER
"Insurance does not provide a viable means to fully mitigate
this risk," according to the AAR. "Insurance should be
recognised for what it is; an inadequate secondary layer of
protection," Canadian Pacific railroad emphasised to the
CTA.
Part of the problem is there is just not enough insurance to
cover a really serious incident. There are only 30 or 40
companies willing to offer railway liability insurance,
typically in discrete amounts of $5, $10, $20 or $50 million,
which are then bundled together in liability stacks to provide
the desired amount of cover for a railroad, according to the
CTA.
The maximum coverage available to a major railroad is
between $1 billion and $1.5 billion. In its 2012 annual filing
with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), Norfolk
Southern disclosed that it self-insures for losses up to $50
million from a single incident, has insurance coverage up to $1
billion, but self-insures again for amounts over that limit.
"Given the number of players in the rail insurance industry
and their risk tolerance, there are practical limits to what
railway companies can obtain in the market for third-party
liability insurance," the CTA acknowledged in a discussion
document published in November 2013.
Following a major disaster, or a terrorist attack on a
hazmat train, coverage might not be available at any price, or
only on unacceptable terms, as all the railroad operators
disclose in the "risk factors" section of their annual SEC
filings.
LIABILITY REFORMS
The Canadian Transportation Agency's review, and the
resulting submissions from both rail operators and shippers,
have outlined several options for liability reform.
One option is to require railroads to obtain a minimum
amount of cover, perhaps depending on the mix of cargo they
carry.
At present, the CTA requires railroads to have "adequate"
insurance but doesn't specify an exact amount because operations
vary so much in terms of commodities carried, whether the
railroad operates in rural or urban areas, etc.
The CTA's equivalent in the United States, the Surface
Transportation Board, does not even review the adequacy of
insurance, which is regarded as a commercial matter for the
railroad operator.
In theory, the CTA could specify a minimum insurance level
for the railroads' operations in Canada. But given the limited
amount of cover available, it might not make much difference.
The railroads themselves want Canadian and U.S. governments
to legislate a cap on their maximum liabilities for any one
accident. Similar caps operate in other sectors like marine
transport and nuclear power generation.
In the nuclear sector, the U.S. Price-Anderson Act limits
the liability of any one company from the release of radioactive
material. Losses about that level are covered by a fund to which
all companies in the industry contribute.
As an alternative, the railroads want a change in the law to
allow them to insist shippers share some of the liability as a
condition of carriage before accepting a hazmat cargo.
Passing some of the risk on to shippers, and requiring them
to self-insure or obtain adequate cover, would lower the risk of
a catastrophic loss for the railroads.
More importantly, it might also make shippers more careful
and reduce the total amount of risk involved in carrying hazmat
loads such as crude oil.
At the moment, shippers can force railroads to accept a
hazmat cargo provided it is offered in the correct type of
container, and pass on all liability, even if they could have
used an even safer container.
That explains why the shippers and tank car companies want
to carry on using old Class 111 tank cars even though the
dangers with them are well known, since there is no additional
risk to them.
If shippers and tank car companies were made jointly liable
and required to have their own insurance, there would be a much
stronger incentive to phase out unsuitable Class 111 tank cars
from crude and ethanol service much faster.
Naturally, the shippers do not agree. "It is imperative that
liability continues to rest with the carrier," the Renewable
Fuels Association told the CTA on behalf of ethanol shippers.
"This will help maintain accountability in the shipping industry
and keep safety standards high."
Hazmat shippers already pay significantly higher rail
transport rates, according to the ethanol industry, to
compensate railroads for the risks involved. But no rate premium
can truly compensate railroads for the losses associated with a
catastrophic incident.
From an insurance perspective, it is critical to route oil
trains away from urban centres and retire Class 111 tank cars
from oil and ethanol service as quickly as possible, to limit
the risk of a catastrophe that could push one of the major
railroads into bankruptcy.