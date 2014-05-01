Oil on derailed CSX train belonged to Plains All American -sources

NEW YORK May 1 The Bakken oil shipment aboard
the CSX Corp train that derailed and burst into flames
in Virginia on Wednesday belonged to midstream energy firm
Plains All American LP, according to three industry
sources.
Plains All American did not respond to repeated
requests for comment. CSX earlier said that the train was
carrying Bakken oil and was en route to Yorktown, Virginia. The
railroad company declined to identify the shippers whose cargo
was aboard the derailed cars.
Plains All American operates a terminal in Yorktown that can
handle 140,000 barrels-per-day of oil.
A National Transportation Safety Board official said the
regulator does not have any information on the identity of the
shippers.
(Reporting by Kristen Hays in Houston and Selam Gebrekidan in
New York; Editing by Bernard Orr)