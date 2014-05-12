CORRECTED-(OFFICIAL)-UPDATE 1-Union Pacific line in Colorado operating after derailment

European shares firm as earnings, M&A back in play
LONDON, April 25 Deal-making and earnings underpinned European stock markets on Tuesday as focus shifted back to fundamentals and away from politics, for now.
May 12 U.S. railroad company Union Pacific Corp said on Monday that a rail line on which a train derailed near the town of LaSalle in northern Colorado was back in service.
The train, which was heading to an East Coast destination, spilled 5,300 gallons of oil on Friday morning.
The line, which is used about once a day, connects Windsor, where the oil originated, and other towns in the Niobrara oil shale formation in northeastern Colorado.
Over the past several months, the industry has been under heightened government scrutiny due to an increase in train derailments involving oil tank cars. The amount of oil moving by rail from shale formations, like Niobrara and Bakken, has risen sharply because the regions are not well-connected to pipelines.
Mark Davis, a spokesman for Union Pacific, said there were no injuries in the derailment and the rail line was back in service by Sunday evening. He did not know who owned the oil or its exact destination.
He said six of the train's 100 cars derailed. Only one car leaked. Each car can hold about 28,000 gallons of oil, he said. No oil reached the South Platte River located near the town of LaSalle. (Reporting by Scott DiSavino; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)
April 25 Canada's Teck Resources Ltd , North America's largest producer of steelmaking coal, reported a surge in first-quarter profit on Tuesday, lifted by significantly higher prices for the commodity, and increased prices of zinc and copper.
SYDNEY, April 25 Copper reversed early losses in Asia on Tuesday to trade higher on the back of strong regional equities markets that broadened investor appeal for cyclical assets such as industrial commodities.