MOVES-Raine Group to hire former Viacom CEO Tom Freston as adviser - NYT

Jan 26 The Raine Group, a boutique merchant bank focused on the technology, media and telecoms sector, plans to hire Viacom's former CEO Tom Freston as a senior adviser, the New York Times reported.

Freston, who founded MTV Networks, is currently principal at Firefly3 LLC, a consulting and investment company.

Raine hopes to utilize Freston's experience to help the company find opportunities for its newest investment fund, the New York Times said. (nyti.ms/1tenmUk)

The Raine Group, which advised SoftBank on its acquisition of Sprint in 2012, is expected to announce the appointment on Monday.

The Raine Group and Freston could not immediately be reached outside regular U.S. business hours. (Reporting by Luke Koshi in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair)