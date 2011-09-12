UPDATE 1-Rainy River's Ontario project shows narrow zones of high-grade gold

(Follows alerts)
Sept 12 Canada's Rainy River Resources Ltd
said drilling in the western area of its northwest
Ontario gold project continued to show narrow zones of
high-grade gold mineralization and wider zones of low-grade gold
mineralization.
Drilling at the Rainy River gold project is still in the
early stage, the precious metals explorer said in a statement.
The company, which has completed 113,000 meters of the
170,000 meter drilling program, said drilling progress has
slowed.
The Rainy River gold project is an advanced stage
exploration project and has year-round road access with
powerlines in close proximity, according to the company's
website.
It hosts 4.4 million ounces in measured and indicated
resources, and about 2.3 million ounces in inferred resources,
as at June 29, Rainy River Resources said on its website.
The company plans to add one to two additional diamond drill
rigs to the property by early October.
Shares of the company closed at C$11.12 on Friday on the
Toronto Venture Exchange.
(Reporting by Bhaswati Mukhopadhyay in Bangalore; Editing by
Sriraj Kalluvila)