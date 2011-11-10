Rainy River says gold project shows promise

TORONTO Nov 10 Gold exploration company Rainy
River RR.TO said it has completed a preliminary assessment of
its Rainy River project, which indicates that the gold project
in northwest Ontario is viable.
The Toronto-based company believes that the economics of
the project will be further improved, once data from its most
recent drill results are incorporated into a full feasibility
study.
The proposed open-pit and underground operation is expected
to annually produce about 330,000 ounces of gold and almost
500,000 ounces of silver, over a roughly 13-year mine life, the
company said in a statement late on Wednesday.
Average operating costs over the life-of-mine are expected
to be about $550 per ounce and the project is seen as going
into production in the second-half of 2015.
"We believe this is a positive milestone for the Rainy
River Gold Project as it demonstrates a viable project with
further upside based on recent drilling," said RBC Capital
Markets analyst Stephen Walker in a note to clients.
Walker noted however that the project's anticipated capital
cost of about $1.45 billion was above RBC's expectation of $1.2
billion.
Rainy River shares, recently promoted to the Toronto Stock
Exchange from the TSX Venture Exchange, closed at C$7.07 on
Wednesday.
