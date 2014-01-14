版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 1月 14日 星期二 21:48 BJT

BRIEF-RAIT Financial down in premarket trading

NEW YORK Jan 14 RAIT Financial Trust : * Shares fall 3.9 percent in premarket trading
