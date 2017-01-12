Brazil's Raízen plans $500 mln bond sale on Thursday -source

SAO PAULO Jan 12 Raízen Energia SA plans to sell up to $500 million in 10-year bonds as early as Thursday, as the Brazilian biofuels and logistics conglomerate seeks to refinance existing debt, a person with direct knowledge of the transaction said.

Raizen Fuels Finance, the Raízen subsidiary offering the debt, is initially offering investors a yield "in the mid to high 5 percent area," said the person, who requested anonymity since the deal is in the works.

Raízen, a joint venture equally owned by Royal Dutch Shell Plc and Brazil's Cosan SA Industria & Comercio, hired the investment banking units of Bank of America Corp, Citigroup, JPMorgan Chase & Co, Banco Santander and Banco Bradesco SA to manage the transaction. (Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)