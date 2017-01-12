Brazil's Raízen plans $500 mln bond sale on Thursday -source

SAO PAULO Jan 12 Raízen Energia SA plans to
sell up to $500 million in 10-year bonds as early as Thursday,
as the Brazilian biofuels and logistics conglomerate seeks to
refinance existing debt, a person with direct knowledge of the
transaction said.
Raizen Fuels Finance, the Raízen subsidiary offering the
debt, is initially offering investors a yield "in the mid to
high 5 percent area," said the person, who requested anonymity
since the deal is in the works.
Raízen, a joint venture equally owned by Royal Dutch Shell
Plc and Brazil's Cosan SA Industria & Comercio, hired
the investment banking units of Bank of America Corp, Citigroup,
JPMorgan Chase & Co, Banco Santander and Banco Bradesco SA to
manage the transaction.
(Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal; Editing by Chizu
Nomiyama)