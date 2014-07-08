版本:
BRIEF-U.S. Attorney Preet Bharara disappointed in Rengan Rajaratnam acquittal

July 8 * U.S. attorney preet bharara in Manhattan says disappointed with jury's

verdict on sole remaining count against rengan rajaratnam * Bharara says maintains faith in criminal justice system, pointing to prior

convictions or guilty pleas of 85 other defendants in insider trading probe
