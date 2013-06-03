Rajaratnam's brother in plea talks over insider charges

June 3 Rengan Rajaratnam, the younger brother of
imprisoned hedge fund manager Raj Rajaratnam, is negotiating
with prosecutors on a possible resolution to his criminal
insider trading case, a court filing shows.
In a May 30 letter made public on Monday, federal
prosecutors asked that a conference that had been scheduled for
June 4 be delayed "to permit the defendant and the government to
continue discussions that may lead to the resolution of this
case before trial."
The prosecutors said they had already provided evidence
including trading records and wiretap transcripts to Rengan
Rajaratnam "in order to facilitate plea discussions."
Vinoo Varghese, a lawyer for Rengan Rajaratnam, did not
immediately respond to a request for comment.
The case is U.S. v. Rajaratnam, U.S. District Court,
Southern District of New York, No. 13-cr-00211.