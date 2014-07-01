UPDATE 2-AirAsia and Rakuten team up for Japan budget airline

* Budget carrier AirAsia Japan to start flying in about a
By Teppei Kasai
TOKYO, July 1 AirAsia Bhd said on
Tuesday it would set up a low-cost airline with Japan's biggest
online retailer Rakuten Inc and other firms, marking
the budget carrier's second attempt to tap one of Asia's
lucrative air travel markets.
The new carrier, AirAsia Japan, will have an initial
capitalisation of 7 billion yen ($69 million) and will start
flying in about a year with a fleet of five Airbus A320
aircraft, the carrier's CEO, Yoshinori Odagiri, told reporters.
The airline will fly to both domestic and international
destinations, but has yet to decide which airport it will be its
base, he added.
For Malaysian-based AirAsia, the venture with businesses not
involved in the airline industry is another attempt to expand to
Japan after it pulled out of a partnership with the country's
biggest carrier ANA Holdings Inc last year.
That venture, launched in 2011, failed to woo travellers and
ANA blamed poor marketing and a user-unfriendly website. The
airline has since been rebranded into Vanilla Air, and is now
wholly owned by ANA and based out of Tokyo's Narita airport.
"For AirAsia, the rationale is that if they can bring down
the costs and they can undercut the competitors, they can make a
lot of money because there is still a lot of room to grow," said
Tan Kee Hoong, an analyst at Alliance DBS Research in Kuala
Lumpur.
"Now that their partners are non-airline companies, the
joint venture partners will leave more of their strategy as well
as the operational decision to AirAsia."
Rakuten, controlled by Japan's fourth-richest man Hiroshi
Mikitani, aims to boost its online travel site through the
partnership and create new business to fend off increased
competition from the likes of Amazon.com Inc.
Rakuten's travel site is already one of the largest in
Japan. Two decades ago, travel company H.I.S pioneered
the trend, setting up Skymark Airlines, which is now
Japan's leading discount carrier.
Mikitani said he saw great potential in the budget travel
market in Japan. "In America, discount carriers account for 30
percent of travel. In Southeast Asia, it's 50 percent. In Japan,
it's only 3 percent," he told the same news conference.
Rakuten will own an 18 percent stake in the new airline,
while Noevir Holdings Co Ltd, a diversified
conglomerate that owns an aircraft leasing business, will own 9
percent. Octave Japan Infrastructure Fund will own 19 percent
and sports firm Alpen Co Ltd will own 5 percent.
CHALLENGES
AirAsia's return would intensify competition among Japan's
discount carriers, which have struggled to wrest travellers away
in a domestic market dominated by from ANA and Japan Airlines
.
"This is AirAsia part two and I hope there is no part
three," Tony Fernandes, the owner and CEO of AirAsia, told
reporters in Tokyo.
Of the nine low cost carriers flying within Japan, six
including Peach Aviation, Jetstar Japan and Air Do are
controlled or affiliated to the nation's big two carriers.
A lack of landing rights at major hubs in Tokyo and other
big cities mean discount airlines struggle to win access to the
most lucrative destinations, and when they do, they are
vulnerable to price competition from the big carriers that are
better able to absorb losses on a few routes.
The new airline will also be challenged by a severe shortage
of pilots in Japan. Officials from the tourism and industry
ministries proposed last week raising the retirement age of
pilots for low-cost carriers from 64 years as over a third of
the current pilots are already 60 or older, according to a
ministerial report.
AirAsia is Southeast Asia's biggest budget airline by
passenger numbers. It is keen to expand beyond the region in the
face of stiff competition from rival low-cost carriers and last
month, its Indian joint venture, AirAsia India, started flights.
