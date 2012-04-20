版本:
Japan's Rakuten: to end China shopping website JV with Baidu

TOKYO, April 20 Rakuten Inc said on Friday it would close the internet shopping website it operates in China with Baidu Inc by the end of May.

Rakuten said it was shutting down the "Lekutian" website, set up in October 2010, due to sluggish sales.

