公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 4月 16日 星期一

REFILE-Rakuten, Japan Post to brief on overseas tie-up

TOKYO, April 16 Japan's largest internet retailer Rakuten Inc said on Monday it would brief on a tie-up with Japan Post on overseas sales operations at 1530 (0630 GMT).

