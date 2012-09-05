版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 9月 6日 星期四 05:16 BJT

BRIEF-Ralcorp "very willing" to hear shareholder concerns-CEO

Sept 5 Ralcorp Holdings Inc : * CEO says company is "very willing" to listen to shareholders' concerns * CEO says met with corvex management and intends to have further dialogue w/

them

