公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 11月 27日 星期二 20:29 BJT

BRIEF-Ralcorp jumps in premarket; to be acquired by ConAgra Foods

NEW YORK Nov 27 Ralcorp Holdings Inc : * Jumps 26.7 to percent to $89 in premarket; to be acquired by ConAgra Foods for $90 per share in cash

