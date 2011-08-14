UPDATE 3-ConAgra to weigh options after Ralcorp rejection

* ConAgra raised Ralcorp offer to $94/share from $86/share

* Says Ralcorp rejected offer

* ConAgra says will consider its options (Adds offer value in first paragraph)

PHILADELPHIA, Aug 14 ConAgra Foods Inc ( CAG.N ) said on Sunday it will consider its options after the rejection on Friday of its sweetened $5.2 billion offer to buy private-label food company Ralcorp Holdings Inc RAH.N.

ConAgra had raised its offer to $94 a share from its previous unsolicited bid of $86 a share. Its original offer for Ralcorp was $82 a share. Ralcorp has rejected all of ConAgra's offers. [ID:nL3E7JC437]

Shares of Ralcorp closed on Friday at $79.02. Its market capitalization is roughly $4.36 billion.

Last month, Ralcorp decided to separate its Post-brand cereals unit from its predominantly private-label business to create two companies. [ID:nL3E7IE3YQ]

ConAgra said in a statement that Ralcorp's spin-off plan "does not provide competitive value to Ralcorp's shareholders relative to ConAgra Foods's proposal."

ConAgra said its offer provides Ralcorp shareholders with "certainty and upfront value."

Ralcorp's spin-off plan would not deliver comparable value, would take at least four to six months to complete and poses potential risks, ConAgra said.

In comparison, ConAgra said its $94-per-share proposal marks a 44 percent premium to Ralcorp's closing price on March 21, the last business day prior to ConAgra's initial approach.

ConAgra said it would continue to consider its options with respect to the potential transaction and had no further comment.

A ConAgra spokeswoman declined to comment on whether it would consider a hostile bid that bypasses Ralcorp's management and goes directly to that company's shareholders.

ConAgra said Ralcorp had refused to meet with it and had rejected the latest offer within 24 hours.

"You have consistently messaged to us the unwillingness of your board to sell Ralcorp and that your position is focused on maintaining independence. You have been equally clear that you do not want to discuss price with us," the statement said. (Reporting by Jessica Hall; Editing by Richard Chang and Dale Hudson) (For more M&A news and our DealZone blog, go to here)