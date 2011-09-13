UPDATE 3-ConAgra sets Sept. 19 deadline for Ralcorp

(Adds background on poison pill, financing)

Sept 13 ConAgra Foods Inc (CAG.N) said it would walk away from its $5.2 billion takeover offer for Ralcorp Holdings Inc RAH.N unless the maker of Post cereal and store-brand foods enters into negotiations by Sept. 19.

Ralcorp rejected ConAgra's bid of $94 per share in August and instead announced a plan to spin off its Post business from the rest of the company. ConAgra originally sent a letter of interest to Ralcorp in March.

Ralcorp was not immediately available to comment.

ConAgra said on Tuesday that Ralcorp's board remained "singularly focused" on separating the business and had refused to take part in negotiations. ConAgra said it had sent a presentation to Ralcorp's board of directors, emphasizing the "superior value and certainty" of its takeover proposal.

ConAgra said its offer represented a 44 percent premium to Ralcorp's closing share price of $65.31 on March 21, the day prior to ConAgra Foods's initial letter to Ralcorp's board, and a 32 percent premium to Ralcorp's all-time closing high prior to ConAgra's initial interest.

Ralcorp shares closed at $85.14 on Tuesday, up 0.2 percent.

Proxy advisory firm ISS, a unit of MSCI Inc, recently slammed Ralcorp for not holding any talks with ConAgra or explaining the reason for its rejection of the offer.

"At some point a tight-lipped communications strategy morphs into a shareholder perception of entrenchment," ISS said in a report.

ConAgra disclosed a letter from Bank of America that the investment bank would be "highly confident" of ConAgra's ability to finance the Ralcorp offer.

ConAgra, whose products include Hunt's ketchup, Chef Boyardee pasta and Pam cooking spray, wants Ralcorp's private label business -- cheaper foods that retailers brand as their own. Private label food sales have outpaced growth in branded packaged foods in each of the past four years, according to Consumer Edge Research.

Unless Ralcorp negotiates a deal, ConAgra has no other options. Ralcorp is incorporated in Missouri, where strict anti-takeover laws protect an unwilling seller.

Unless Ralcorp negotiates a deal, ConAgra has no other options. Ralcorp is incorporated in Missouri, where strict anti-takeover laws protect an unwilling seller.

Ralcorp also adopted a poison-pill anti-takeover defense that would make it costly for ConAgra to make a hostile offer.